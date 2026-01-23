LVL Zero opens applications for inaugural gaming-focused incubator in India

The equity-free program launches on January 26, 2026 and is open exclusively to Indian startups.

The incubator targets mid-core game studios, gaming infrastructure, AI-native tools, and growth platforms.

Startups will undergo a structured 100-day sprint focused on execution, testing, and go-to-market readiness.

Newly formed gaming-focused incubator LVL Zero has opened applications for its inaugural cohort.

Starting from January 26th 2026, the incubator is open exclusively to Indian companies and is designed to support early-stage gaming startups through equity-free funding, global mentorship and a structured 100-day sprint-based program.

LVL Zero will select 10 startups for its first cohort, with each team receiving a $10,000 equity-free grant, creating a total funding pool of $100,000.

The program targets startups building mid-core game studios, gaming infrastructure, AI-native tools and growth platforms. Selected teams will receive hands-on mentorship alongside guidance aimed at making them investor and publisher-ready.

Providing support

The cohort will also gain access to industry partners across areas such as playtesting, QA, cloud services, attribution and market intelligence.

Moreover, the 100-day journey is divided into three phases covering company alignment, product development and testing. It also includes go-to-market readiness, culminating in a Demo Day where founders pitch to investors, publishers, and industry partners.

“India has no shortage of gaming talent, but the journey from a strong prototype to a scalable, globally viable business is still fragmented," said Nazara Technologies CEO and joint MD Nitish Mittersain.

“Through LVL Zero, we want to help founders close that gap by giving them early exposure to how successful gaming companies are built, operated, and sustained over time.

"This first cohort represents an important step in creating a stronger foundation for Indian studios that prioritise execution, live operations and long-term value creation rather than short-term launches."

Interested startups can apply from the official website.