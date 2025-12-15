Stricter data collection rules mark a "defining moment" for India's games industry

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act has been updated to limit data collection in the country.

Games industry leaders are expressing optimism around the change, noting the opportunity to improve player trust.

India’s new privacy regulations place stronger restrictions on data collection in the country, preventing tech giants like Google, Meta and others from gathering as much personal data from users.

As per the updated Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, companies are now limited only to data collection which is necessary for a specific purpose and they must be transparent about the data collected. For game studios, this requires them to offer users a granular look at what they’re consenting to, what data is being collected, and why.

It’s a change expected to impact analytics, in-game social features, personalisation pipelines and more.

Raising the guardrails

The data privacy regulations follows other similar rulings like GDPR in the European Union. India's DPDP 2023 Act was designed to give citizens more control over their information.

As of November 14th, 2025, it now requires companies to disclose to Indian users the reason for any data collection and provide the option to opt out. If users’ data becomes involved in a data breach, companies are required to inform them and the Data Protection Board of India.

The move creates stricter limits on short-term data storage and increased protections for minors.

This affects data storage across mobile, PC, console and Web3. PocketGamer.biz reached out to developers, publishers and India's Data Security Council about their thoughts on the new ruling and what the impacts will be.

"The DPDP Act is a defining moment for India’s gaming industry. As an ecosystem, we have moved from growth at all costs to growth built on trust, safety and accountability. When players and parents know their data is being handled responsibly, they stay longer, spend more and become advocates for the medium," said Nazara Technologies CEO and joint MD Nitish Mittersain.

"At Nazara, our approach is simple – adherence and compliance. The Act gives

the industry a common language and a clear baseline to build that discipline.”

Game Developer Association of India president Sridhar Muppidi commented: "We welcome the new Data Protection Act, which is comprehensive and will help protect gamers’ privacy.

"We don’t expect the DPDP Act to have any major impact on Indian game developers, as most already follow GDPR-level standards. That said, we encourage the government to run awareness campaigns to educate smaller developers, since any breach could lead to heavy penalties."

"Hard questions"

Data Security Council of India CEO Vinayak Godse said the rules set clear expectations for games companies and claimed it would help them transition from board data practices to purpose-driven, accountable processing.

"DSCI believes these provisions will strengthen user trust, elevate safety standards, and support innovation across India’s rapidly expanding gaming ecosystem," said Godse.

Felicity Games founder and CEO Anurag Choudhary, meanwhile, said the DPDP act was forcing every studio, big or small, to ask "hard questions" about how they use player data.

"That can feel daunting at first, but it is ultimately healthy," said Choudhary.

"For us, the priority is to build ‘privacy by design’ into our game lifecycle. That means clear, meaningful consent flows, transparent dashboards for players, and special care for minors who interact with our titles.

"If we get those basics right, we are not just compliant – we are building deeper, more durable relationships with our players."

Hitwicket CEO and co-founder Kashyap Reddy commented: "As Indian gaming increasingly reaches a global audience, strong privacy practices and responsible data directly influence player trust. The act will make gaming more transparent and safer for kids.

"This means parents will have a better comfort level with their children playing games. Parents will ensure they grant their approval only to higher quality games/brands."

The new privacy rules come after India instigated a ban on real-money gaming in the country, wiping billions off the games market.