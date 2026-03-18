Nazara to acquire a 50% controlling stake in Bluetile and BestPlay in $100m deal

An earn-out structure could significantly increase total deal value based on future performance

Bluetile portfolio reaches 375m downloads and 22m monthly active users globally

BestPlay adds 2.2m MAUs through its built-in engagement and distribution engine

Nazara has agreed to acquire a 50% controlling stake in social gaming platform Bluetile Games and its rewarded engagement arm BestPlay Systems for ₹918 crores ($100.3 million).

The deal will be executed through Nazara Technologies UK and includes performance-based earn-outs of up to ₹898 crores ($98.2m), tied to revenue and EBITDA targets between 2027 and 2029, with payments scheduled annually from 2028 to 2030.

Bluetile operates a portfolio of casual and social mobile titles, including Yatzy, Domino Legends and Spade Stars, with nearly 375m downloads and 22m monthly active users across 17 live games.

BestPlay adds a further 2.2m monthly active users through its rewarded engagement platform, which supports user acquisition, retention and cross-promotion.

“A competitive advantage"

For the 12 months ending December 2025, the combined business reported revenue of ₹1,405 crores ($153.6m) and EBITDA of ₹254 crores ($27.7m) driven by live operations and portfolio expansion.

Nazara will also retain the option to acquire the remaining stake by 2028 at a valuation tied to 6.6-times trailing EBITDA.

“Nazara UK’s acquisition of Bluetile and BestPlay brings proven strengths across game development, player engagement and distribution, and will add meaningful synergies to our global gaming platform," said Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain.

“The team has embedded AI at the core of its operations - not just as a tool, but as a competitive advantage across development, marketing and live operations.

"This acquisition marks an important step in our strategy to build AI-enabled, globally scalable gaming businesses. We are excited to welcome Raymond and his team to the Nazara family”

Bluetile Games general manager Raymond Stauffer commented: “Joining Nazara is a natural next step for Bluetile. Over the past several years, we’ve built a platform where technology and AI play a central role in helping us develop and scale games faster, stay lean operationally, and maximise user monetisation.

"Nazara brings global scale, capital and strategic expertise that will allow us to accelerate growth and expand our portfolio worldwide.”