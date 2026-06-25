Google Play expands billing options and lowers fees for developers

Developers will be able to create their own billing choice screens under Google's guidelines.

The service fee will begin at 10% on the first $1 million in annual earnings.

Auto-renewing subscriptions will qualify for the 10% service fee rate.

Google has revealed a series of updates to its Google Play business model including lower fees and new developer support programmes designed to help businesses grow.

The changes will begin rolling out on June 30th, 2026, starting with the United States, United Kingdom and European Economic Area.

Under the new billing choice programme, developers that provide digital content or services will be able to offer alternative billing systems or direct users to their own websites for purchases alongside Google Play's billing system.

Moreover, developers will also have the option to create their own billing choice screens in line with Google's user experience guidelines.

Google said the move is intended to give developers more flexibility in how they manage digital commerce while continuing to support users across markets and local payment methods.

Service and billing fees separated

Alongside the expanded billing options, Google is separating its service fee from its billing fee.

Regardless of whether developers use Google Play billing, alternative billing or external web links, the service fee will start at 10% on the first $1 million in annual earnings, with additional rates applying to certain other transactions.

For transactions processed through Google Play's billing system, an additional 5% billing fee will apply in the United States, United Kingdom and European Economic Area. Transactions completed through alternative billing systems or external web links will not incur the billing fee.

New Level Up guidelines

Google also announced updated guidelines for its Games Level Up programme and introduced a new Apps Experience programme, both designed to reward developers who deliver high-quality user experiences across the Android ecosystem.

Apps and games that meet all programme requirements will qualify for reduced service fee rates beginning September 30th, 2026. Under the new rate card, qualifying developers with annual earnings above $1m will pay a 15% service fee on transactions from new installs, compared with the standard 20% rate.

For transactions from existing installs, qualifying apps and games will pay 20%, down from the standard 25% rate, while external web link transactions from existing installs will be charged 15% instead of 20%. Auto-renewing subscriptions remain at a 10% service fee.

The search giant said detailed qualification requirements for both programmes are now available, with developers encouraged to review the guidelines ahead of the programme launch.