The final word on GDC | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 86th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we discuss:

Final thoughts on GDC week and the future of the show.

The recent Google and Epic deal, plus what Epic Games Store GM Steve Allison had to tell us about it.

A visit to King's London studio and comments on its former midcore ambitions.

The BAFTAs continues to sideline mobile games. Are publishers to blame?

PEGI's decision expands age ratings to cover loot boxes and in-game spending.

Fortnite returns to Google Play.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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