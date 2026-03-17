Fortnite set to return to Google Play on March 19th

Fortnite will be back on the Google Play Store on March 19th 2026.

The title also returned to the App Store back in May 2025.

Fortnite is set to return to the Google Play Store on March 19th, 2026 after a long absence from the platform.

The game was removed back in August 2020 when Epic Games introduced its own in-app payment system that bypassed Google’s billing rules, triggering a legal dispute.

Since then, Fortnite has remained available on Android but only outside of the Google Play Store.

The return comes after years of legal battles and changes to platform policies, with Google recently updating its billing systems and developer terms. The move also follows last year’s reappearance of Fortnite on Apple’s App Store.

Broader changes

Fortnite’s comeback also comes at a time when the title is having a significant shake-up of its in-game currency.

Epic Games confirmed that V-Bucks pricing will increase from March 19th, with players receiving fewer V-Bucks across multiple purchase tiers.

To counter this, Epic is introducing a 20% cashback incentive through its Epic Rewards system for purchases made with its own payment methods, as well as lowering the prices of certain in-game passes.

Elsewhere, Epic Games is looking to allow mobile developers to self-publish on iOS and Android via its Epic Games Store from August.