Epic Games cuts V-Bucks bundles as Fortnite pricing update rolls out

Epic Games is increasing the price of Fortnite’s virtual currency V-Bucks, as the cost of running the game continues to rise.

The updated pricing will take effect on March 19th and will adjust the amount of V-Bucks players receive across several purchase tiers.

Under the new structure, the $8.99 pack will provide 800 V-Bucks, down from the previous 1,000. The $22.99 pack will now include 2,400 V-Bucks instead of 2,800, while the $36.99 pack drops from 5,000 to 4,500 V-Bucks.

At the top end, the $89.99 bundle will now offer 12,500 V-Bucks compared to the previous 13,500. The exact amount purchased will also increase in cost from roughly $0.50 for 50 V-Bucks to $0.99.

Battle Pass changes

To offset the increase, Epic Games is introducing a 20% cashback incentive through Epic Rewards. Players who purchase V-Bucks or other in-game items in Fortnite using Epic’s payment system on PC, iOS, Android or the web will receive 20% of the value back as store credit.

The credit can be used across Epic’s games or on the Epic Games Store. Moreover, Epic said several in-game passes will also see adjustments.

The Fortnite Battle Pass will now cost 800 V-Bucks instead of 1,000 and will award 800 V-Bucks upon completion. The OG Pass will drop to 800 V-Bucks, while the Music Pass and LEGO Pass will each cost 1,200 V-Bucks.

Fortnite is also set for a return to the Google Play Store after its long-running dispute with Google.