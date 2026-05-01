Star Wars expands in Fortnite with official creator tools and new experiences

Epic Games is expanding Fortnite’s partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm.

Weekly Star Wars quests in Fortnite will offer free rewards throughout May.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island launches May 19th.

Epic Games has expanded its long-running collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm by bringing official Star Wars game creation tools to Fortnite creators.

Starting May 1st, Fortnite players will gain access to hundreds of community-made Star Wars islands built using official Lucasfilm assets, characters, vehicles and environments.

Epic said Fortnite will become the a central platform where players can explore Star Wars-inspired experiences ranging from tauntaun racing and cantina management to X-wing piloting adventures.

New offerings

Three new Star Wars games are also launching inside Fortnite, including Galactic Siege, a 10v10 PvP combat experience developed with Jogo Studios, Escape Vader, a four-player co-op survival game from Beyond Creative, and Droid Tycoon, a management simulator created by Foad.

Moreover, new Star Wars quests will roll out weekly throughout May, offering players free rewards across participating islands.

Epic also announced a May 19th Watch Party Island event tied to The Mandalorian and Grogu, featuring a special message and preview from filmmaker Jon Favreau ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

“After years of creating Star Wars experiences with Disney and Lucasfilm, we gave Star Wars’ heroes, worlds and assets to Fortnite creators so they could build the experiences they’ve always dreamed of playing," said Epic Games president Adam Sussman.

“It’s now possible to create a limitless variety of games in the Star Wars universe that anyone in Fortnite can play.”