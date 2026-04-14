Epic Games reportedly developing a Disney extraction shooter

Epic Games is reportedly working on an extraction shooter featuring Disney characters.

Disney invested $1.5bn into Epic Games in 2024.

Epic Games is reportedly developing a new extraction shooter featuring Disney characters, expected to release in November 2026.

Bloomberg reported that this and two other unnamed titles are in the works as a result of a $1.5 billion investment from Disney’s back in 2024.

Sources said the extraction shooter is "along the lines of Embargo Studios’ hit Arc Raiders", but that it will feature Disney characters fighting their way to an extraction point.

Into the Fortnite-verse?

Epic Games and Disney have a long history of collaboration with various Disney-owned characters appearing in Fortnite. These include Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, as well as Marvel characters like Wolverine and Spider-Man.

Just last month, Epic Games launched a new set of licensed development tools allowing creators to build Star Wars-themed experiences within Fortnite, with access to characters, locations, vehicles, music and more from the long-running franchise.

At the time, Epic called this one of the largest intellectual property toolkits released on the platform.

Which Disney-owned characters are set to appear in the new project is currently unknown, but when Disney invested in Epic two years ago, there were said to be opportunities for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Avatar and Star Wars.

"We are building a new games and entertainment universe of Disney experiences. Epic's timelines are aggressive and always have been. We've heavily moved developers onto projects with releases approaching, while smaller prototyping teams are working on further-off projects," Epic Games senior director of global communications Liz Markham said in response to Bloomberg’s report.

The developer refuted allegations from anonymous sources that some staff have concerns around the game's quality and originality.

Earlier this year, Epic Games announced layoffs of over 1,000 employees following a slowdown in Fortnite engagement.