Epic Games opens Star Wars tools to creators as branded content push expands inside Fortnite

Developers will gain access to official Star Wars characters, vehicles, locations and music, effectively lowering the barrier to building branded experiences.

A dedicated Star Wars section launching in Discover on May 1st.

Creators using Star Wars assets will be required to share 20% of engagement revenue with Disney, formalising revenue participation for IP holders.

Epic Games has launched a new set of licensed development tools allowing creators to build Star Wars-themed experiences inside Fortnite.

Creators can achieve this by using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative. Epic said the update marks one of the largest intellectual property toolkits released on the platform to date.

The move will grant developers access to curated characters, locations, vehicles, weapons and music drawn from the long-running franchise owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Creators will also be able to publish Star Wars islands through the Fortnite Creator Portal starting May 1st, when a dedicated Star Wars collection page will also launch within the game’s Discover interface.

Eligible experiences may receive additional placement, including selection for Epic’s promotional programs.

Revenue and licensing model

Developers using Star Wars assets will be required to share 20% of their engagement-based revenue with Disney, reinforcing Epic’s growing strategy of turning Fortnite into a platform for branded entertainment and licensed user-generated content.

The toolkit includes multiple starter templates set in iconic environments such as Tatooine, Hoth and Nevarro, alongside gameplay features like customisable lightsabers, Force powers and large-scale battle systems.

Epic said additional functionality, including first-person weapon support and expanded inventory systems, will roll out ahead of the publishing launch window, as the company continues to position Fortnite as a destination for franchise-driven experiences.