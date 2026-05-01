New release roundup: Neverness to Everness, Dungeon Clawler, Beholder: Conductor, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Neverness to Everness

Stylish supernatural title Neverness to Everness is an open-world RPG with shining the spotlight on suburban life.

The anime-style title sees players driving from landmark to landmark around the city of Hethereau, investigating unnatural anomalies as they go and entering battle as a colourful anime girl. Perfect World subsidiary Hotta Studio has filled the neon city with plenty to do - whether it’s working as an Anomaly Hunter or cheering on an otter.

Star Wars on Fortnite

Epic Games and Lucasfilm have launched three new games on Fortnite: Droid Tycoon, Escape Vader and Galactic Siege. Made with JOGO Studios, Beyond Creative and FOAD respectively, these Star Wars games feature familiar planets, Jedi, Sith Lords and more.

In Droid Tycoon, fans can even customise their own droids.

Beholder: Conductor

PID Games’ Beholder: Conductor grants mobile players a power trip by placing them in the shoes - and under the hat - of the senior conductor of a legendary train.

Responsibilities in this new role include maintaining order in the carriage, searching passengers’ bags, intimidating them and ejecting any miscreants. On this train the customer isn’t always right, but the player is.

Kitty Stroll

Team Moko App has launched idle cat game Kitty Stroll so players can chill out with their new pixel-art feline.

A cosy game, Kitty Stroll is all about unwinding with no major goals. Players can watch this cat play, eat and sleep. When it feels like exploring, it may find treasure and level up. It may even talk. At the end of the day, it’s all about enjoying the simple things.

Dungeon Clawler

Dungeon Clawler has launched across PC, consoles and mobile following an exit from early access. The game brings claw machine-inspired gameplay to players.

Developed by Stray Fawn Studio, the game blends roguelike progression mechanics with deckbuilding strategy. Players can grab different weapons and items from an arcade-style claw machine and create builds for each of their dungeon runs.

New characters, bosses and a daily challenge mode have been added to the game in this version 1.0 release.