New release roundup: Cadence, Goblin Sushi, Shiren: Serpentcoil Island, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Cadence

Minimalist puzzle game Cadence tasks players with wiring tiles together to send an audio signal to a headphones-wearing cat.

That signal comes in the form of various tunes, transported via circuits which become increasingly complex. Logical deduction skills are a must-have, but the more musically minded can instead get creative with the in-game level editor - complete with programmable synths, presets and drums.

Solo developer Made With Monster Love has created Cadence over the course of 12 years.

Shiren: Serpentcoil Island

Roguelike dungeons, JRPG gameplay and a quest for pirate gold collide in Spike Chunsoft’s Shiren: Serpentcoil Island.

Though players might fall along the way, each time they learn something new that data gets recorded, making their next run through the Mystery Dungeon that much more informed.

Neverness to Everness

Open-world RPG Neverness to Everness is currently undergoing a closed beta test, giving select players a chance to explore a supernatural city setting.

The anime-style title puts an emphasis on urban living, with players driving cat-eared girls between skyscrapers and towards their next battle, investigating a range of unnatural anomalies as they go.

This marks the third beta for Neverness to Everness as Perfect World subsidiary Hotta Studio prepares for global launch. Pre-registrations have already surpassed 20 million.

Goblin Sushi

Available in early access on iOS and Android, Old Cake Factory’s Goblin Sushi is a premium roguelike turned restaurant simulator.

Feeding cartoony goblins requires their favourite ingredients like slugs, caterpillars and chicken heads, with upgrades and RNG boosts changing the odds with every order. Whatever works to earn enough money for the landlord…

Mybots

BoomBit Games’ Mybots sends gamers to a future full of robot warriors, ready to be unlocked, fused and evolved through challenging battles.

Players in Poland can gear up for a battle of control and enter the mecha war, taking on enemies or teaming up in co-op while uncovering hints of conspiracy.