New release roundup: Fortnite, Taimanin Squad, Goritaire, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Fortnite

It’s been more than half a decade since Fortnite was last available on the Play Store. Now, its return coincides with new Battle Royale season, Fortnite Showdown, complete with a Yeddy outfit and portrait Festival Main Stage.

Android players continued to access Fortnite during its absence through alternative app stores, but with changes to Google’s policies, the title’s Play Store comeback has finally arrived.

Heavenhells: Anime Squad RPG

Anime heroines assemble in Clover Games’ Heavenhells: Anime Squad RPG, available on Google Play and the App Store.

Players will encounter a collapsing world overflowing with enemy Hellions, but also an army of colourful anime girls prepared to fight back.

Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy

Taking series inspiration from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Kong Software’s Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy is set in ancient China with players starting out with a thin sliver of land.

Over time, they must recruit powerful generals, grow their armies and conquer enemies. As territories expand, so too must the scale of players’ resource management skills.

Goritaire

Arc System Works has launched an official digital version of Pawn’s Goritaire board game, bringing the single-player card game to mobile users everywhere.

As its name implies, Goritaire tasks players with playing cards illustrated with gorillas, and expanding their numbers without running out of bananas.

Taimanin Squad

Ninja battles and squad RPG mechanics await in Taimanin Squad, available now on iOS and Android.

Developer LiLith began the brand as a visual novel, and has since been expanding the brand. Now, players can face off in battle against a demonic threat pushing humanity to the brink, strategically comprising their squad from over 150 characters with skills to unlock and bonds to build.

Wizard Legend: Magic Awakened

There are more than 140 spells to master in Wizard Legend: Magic Awakened, Loongcheer Game’s idle RPG set in a magical academy.

Players take on the role of a young apprentice who still needs to hone their wizarding abilities, building decks and unleashing spells in auto battles.