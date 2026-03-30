Fortnite lands 5.7m downloads on Google Play after comeback, but chart rankings are mixed

Fortnite has generated 5.7 million installs on Google Play since March 19th.

The title hasn't topped global downloads charts on Google Play, but did spend two days on top in the US.

Fortnite is currently on a nine-day streak leading Brazil's Google Play installs and a 10-day streak in Mexico.

The game returned to iOS last year.

Fortnite has amassed an estimated 5.7 million downloads on the Play Store since its global return on March 19th, 2026.

According to AppMagic data, Epic Games’ flagship has spent nine consecutive days in the top 10 most-downloaded list, breaking in at third place on March 21st. Fortnite rose to second place on March 22nd, behind Free Fire Max: Lost Treasure, then spent the next seven days back in third place.

Since its return to the Play Store, Fortnite has yet to top the global downloads chart.

Back in business

Google Play has never been Fortnite’s strongest storefront. The App Store has long taken priority on mobile, starting with Fortnite’s launch in 2018 on iOS before a 2020 release on the Play Store, meaning it didn’t last a full year on the latter before its ban.

More recently, the legal battles enabling Fortnite’s return saw Epic Games bring its flagship back to the App Store in May 2025, where it topped the US downloads chart for over two weeks. Fortnite’s global Google Play comeback has followed 10 months later.

Fortnite topped US Play Store rankings for two days but has since fallen into 10th.

Elsewhere, Fortnite has spent nine consecutive days in the number-one spot in Brazil and 10 days on top in Mexico. Mexico currently leads estimated downloads since the return, with over 800,000 since March 19th or 15% of the global total. Brazil marks a close second, also approximately 15%, followed by Türkiye.

Globally, Fortnite has generated an estimated $308,000 on Google Play since March 19th. Just $6,000 was earned on day one of its global return, but player spending has since risen to a peak of $36,000 on March 28th.

The US has contributed 30% of the total sum over Fortnite’s first 11 days back, followed by Egypt at 9%, Mexico at 8% and Japan at 7%.

Of course, much of Epic Games’ legal battle regarded direct-to-consumer purchases, which are much more prevalent today than in 2020. It’s likely, therefore, that some Android users are spending via Epic’s own storefront rather than Google Play or alternative app stores.

Furthermore, its return to the Play Store doesn’t intrinsically mark a return to Android, as Fortnite was available during the five-year ban via alternative stores. Meanwhile, the App Store ban meant Fortnite couldn’t be played on iOS hardware until its return.

March 19th also saw a price hike for V-Bucks, with players now receiving less currency across various tiers, but March 21st did introduce new Game of Thrones crossover characters Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the Night King.

Fortnite's mobile return during a time of cutbacks at Epic Games has sparked debate around whether the legal battle was ultimately worthwhile.