Fortnite is back on the Google Play Store today

Fortnite returns to the Google Play Store.

The title spent the past five years on Android available only via alternative app stores.

Epic’s Fortnite has returned to the Google Play Store after more than half a decade.

Since its removal in August 2020, Fortnite has been available on Android only via alternative app stores. It was removed when Epic Games introduced a payment system to dodge Google payment fees.

According to AppMagic data, Fortnite’s last day of Play Store player spending was August 13th, 2020. Today, 2,044 days later, Fortnite has returned.

Many fortnights later

Fortnite’s comeback follows a years-long legal dispute between Google and Epic, finally settled with Google changing its rules and even reducing its Play Store revenue share.

Publishers in the US, UK and European Economic Area will be charged just 5% in royalties on transactions from existing players, whereas new installers will fall into a 20% service fee bracket on in-app purchases.

A similarly long legal battle between Epic and Apple saw Fortnite return to the App Store after five years in May 2025, where it shot to number one most-downloaded app in the US for weeks.

Fortnite’s Play Store comeback now coincides with changes to its in-game currency, V-Bucks, set for a price hike on March 19th. Players will receive less currency across various tiers, but there is a 20% cashback system for those using Epic’s payment methods.

Today also sees the kickoff of new Battle Royale season, Fortnite Showdown, with the Yeddy outfit available. The Festival Main Stage has turned portrait for mobile fans to tap directly on the board as notes fall - more intuitive to mobile.

Last month saw a crossover between Fortnite and HoYoverse’s hit gacha game Honkai: Star Rail.