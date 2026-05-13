Google Play to shift chargeback costs to Android developers in 2026

Google Play to shift chargeback costs onto Android developers.

Developers to provide gameplay and transaction evidence in disputes.

Google has revealed it will begin passing chargeback costs from disputed Google Play purchases onto Android developers later in 2026.

Under the updated policy, developers will be responsible for covering disputed purchase amounts, excluding Google’s service fee, as well as any additional chargeback fees imposed by financial institutions. Previously, Google absorbed those costs.

Alongside the change, Google plans to launch a new review refund API in July 2026, allowing developers to submit transaction-level data such as delivery status, item usage, and order state.

The search giant said the data will help strengthen cases against illegitimate chargebacks, including disputes where players challenge purchases after consuming in-game items.

Operational shift

Moreover, the update is expected to place greater operational responsibility on publishers, especially mobile game studios that rely heavily on in-app purchases.

According to Appcharge, publishers without structured dispute management processes typically win only 20% to 30% of cases, while stronger evidence systems can push recovery rates above 80%.

The changes are also likely to increase demand for specialised payment operations and fraud management expertise across the mobile gaming sector.