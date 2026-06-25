25m messages and 6.5m groups: Monopoly Go Chat "exceeding even our high expectations"

Monopoly Go Chat is a dedicated social companion app for one of the biggest mobile games in the world.

Scopely senior director, product management Michael Angrisani shares learnings and the purpose of the app.

Monopoly Go is one of the biggest mobile games in the world with over $6 billion in player spending in just three years.

The game’s launch was seven years in the making, a long journey rewarded with deep engagement and high spending, and it represents more than a third of developer Scopely’s lifetime portfolio revenue today. As seasonal updates continue to bring fresh content to the Monopoly Go, the developer has also got to developing and launching a side-app, too.

Monopoly Go Chat is a dedicated social companion app designed to help players connect and communicate with friends and teammates in a safe environment. It launched in France last October as a limited regional test, then went on to launch globally on March 31st, 2026.

To find out more about the app’s development, purpose and lessons learned from testing, we speak with Scopely’s senior director, product management Michael Angrisani.

“It’s a great example of Scopely’s game-making culture in action, empowering teams to move quickly, stay close to player needs and bring new ideas to life.” Michael Angrisani

He notes that one key learning during the testing phase was how important communication becomes during Monopoly Go’s cooperative events, with usage naturally spiking when coordination has a direct impact on the experience.

"In February, we introduced Racers Chat, which allowed players to coordinate with their teammates directly and with very little friction. That experience validated many of our assumptions, but also highlighted usability and performance improvements we wanted to address before a broader rollout," he recalls.

"We addressed those learnings before officially launching globally on March 31st."

Contextual conversation

Monopoly Go Chat serves as a separate app to the main game, specifically designed as a place for players to communicate and strategise without overcomplicating the main Monopoly Go experience.While players have already been using services like WhatsApp and Discord to message each other, and are expected to continue doing so, Monopoly Go Chat’s distinct offer is "context".

According to Angrisani, it can be used for coordinating event participation, discussing with partners and teams or, down the line, interacting with other in-game systems. He adds: "Rather than asking players to juggle screenshots, friend codes and multiple apps, Monopoly Go Chat provides a more seamless experience designed specifically around how Monopoly Go is played."

The idea came directly from player feedback and was "championed" by a small team, seeing an opportunity to deliver a new communication method for players. Apparently, it’s a feature fans have been requesting since launch, which gave the team confidence there would be interest in the app.

"However, we were thrilled by just how quickly players embraced Go Chat. Shortly after launch, it became the number one most-downloaded free app in the US, Canada, France, Germany, the UK and Italy, exceeding even our high expectations," said Angrisani.

“Our primary goal has always been to better serve our existing players by giving them something they’ve been asking for over a long time.” Michael Angrisani

Thus far, players have sent over 25 million messages through the app and have created more than 6.5m groups. To Angrisani, this reinforces just how much demand there has been for a dedicated communication method.

"It’s a great example of Scopely’s game-making culture in action, empowering teams to move quickly, stay close to player needs and bring new ideas to life," he believes.

"By keeping Monopoly Go Chat separate, we’re able to invest in best-in-class communication features while respecting the experience for players who prefer to simply enjoy the game on their own."

Angrisani says the team believes that the biggest opportunity for the app is around engagement and retention, and by helping players build stronger relationships with teammates and friends, they will naturally find themselves more connected to Monopoly Go.

"Our primary goal has always been to better serve our existing players by giving them something they’ve been asking for over a long time," says Angrisani.

"While there may be opportunities for organic growth over time as players invite friends to join them, our focus right now is creating a richer experience for the existing Monopoly Go community."

Chatting in congruity

Logically, the players getting the most value from Monopoly Go Chat are those who have active social connections within the main game. Communication is naturally more useful when a fan has communities to coordinate with.

At the same time, Angrisani reiterates that a "much broader range of players" have been engaging with the app during major social and cooperative events, leveraging this new tool whenever communication becomes directly linked to the gameplay experience.

"It’s still early days, and we’re continuing to study the long-term impact. What we’ve seen so far is that players who participate in social events within Monopoly Go and actively communicate with their teammates through Monopoly Go Chat tend to be more engaged during those events. The ability to coordinate strategy, share information and communicate directly with teammates has proven to be a valuable addition to the overall experience."

The service is also built to be complementary with Discord - serving well for large-scale community discussion, creator communities and broader conversation about the game. The app, then, is for more personal and in-context interactions. Angrisani sees players using one to engage with the broader community and the other for coordination.

"We have a thriving and highly engaged community on Discord with more than one million followers, which is particularly notable given that Discord communities of that scale and activity are relatively rare in the casual gaming space," he adds.

“While Monopoly Go Chat is not currently designed as a direct communication channel between Scopely and individual players, we’re always exploring ways to improve the overall player experience.” Michael Angrisani

"Over the years, that community has become a place where players build friendships, coordinate gameplay, share feedback and even help inspire content that ultimately makes its way into Monopoly Go itself."

Discord is also used as a platform for Scopely to gather player feedback and monitor interest in potential events or collaborations.

Earlier this year, Monopoly Go launched Pets Season as a celebration of players’ animals, with players making more than 12,000 submissions through Discord. Ultimately, a handful of fans saw their pets represented in-game, in a move to integrate player identity into Monopoly Go at an unprecedented scale.

So, finally, we ask whether Scopely will similarly leverage Go Chat as a means of communicating with fans.

"While Monopoly Go Chat is not currently designed as a direct communication channel between Scopely and individual players, we’re always exploring ways to improve the overall player experience," answers Angrisani.

"Monopoly Go Chat is primarily designed as a space for players to communicate with one other. We do provide moderation and reporting tools to help maintain a safe environment, and our teams can take action if content violates our policies."

There are already several natural touchpoints to help players find Go Chat and access it from within the main game, but looking forward, the team plans to continue making this "feel even more seamless" as both products continue development.

Read more about Monopoly Go on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.