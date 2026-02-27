Cyprus games industry forms new trade association CYGMA

The association aims to boost the region's development community and act as a voice for the games hub.

GDCy's Andrey Ivashentsev has been appointed as the organisation's general manager.

The Cyprus Game Developers Association (CYGMA) has been established to represent Cyprus’s growing game development industry.

The group was founded by companies with established presence in Cyprus, including Wargaming, Gaijin Entertainment, Owlcat Games, My.Games, Helio Games and GDCy.

Together, the founding members span PC, console, mobile and casual development.

Building global visibility

CYGMA aims to support collaboration withing the region's development community, as well as encourage knowledge sharing and promote Cyprus as a stable home for global game development.

The organisation also wants to improve local regulatory and legal frameworks in the coutnry for studios and boost collaboration with universities to support education, research and talent development.

The board of directors includes Gaijin Entertainment's Anton Yudintsev, Owlcat Games' Ilya Karpinskiy, Helio Games' Sergey Orlovskiy, Wargaming's Roman Zanin, My.Games' Elena Grigorian.

Chrysostomides & Co LLC's George Mountis will serve as board secretary, while and GDCy's Andrey Ivashentsev, also on the board, has been appointed as the group's general manager.