Deal

Exmox has acquired Empfohlen.de, aiming to take German platform worldwide

Acquired for an undisclosed amount

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 8th, 2022 acquisition Empfohlen
Exmox 		Not disclosed
Exmox has acquired Empfohlen.de, aiming to take German platform worldwide
By , Staff Writer

Hamburg-based Exmox has announced the immediate acquisition of consumer platform Empfohlen.de.

Having nearly three million product testers, Empfohlen is Germany’s widest-range platform for paid online assignments, from online surveys to interactive media to game tests.

"The acquisition of Empfohlen.de is highly relevant for our growth strategy. We have gained more than 20 years of experience in the digital online market in one fell swoop!" Exmox CEO and Head of Expansion Caglar Eger commented.

"Due to his far-reaching expertise and long-standing international contacts, Caglar Eger has succeeded impressively expanding our business area in a targeted and future-oriented manner right at the beginning of his tenure as CEO," said Exmox COO and founder Alper Eger.

"The acquisition represents a major milestone in our expansion strategy. It allows us to offer our portfolio in an even more focused way to our dedicated partners."

Worldwide ambitions

Looking ahead, Exmox plans to further develop Empfohlen.de, including new functions, content, and models to grow the platform on a worldwide scale.

"Through the acquisition, the platform can continue to grow technically, build up sustainably and - due to Exmox’s international distribution – be made available in additional countries in the future," Empfohlen founder Manuel Tolle commented.

"In combination with the outstanding marketing experts at Exmox and the smart technology of empfohlen.de, the goal of becoming one of the most influential online marketing agencies in Germany can be achieved."

Caglar Eger was appointed as Exmox CEO earlier this year.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Job News Jan 4th, 2022

Exmox appoints Caglar Eger as CEO

News Oct 26th, 2021

Goodgame Studios launches in-house publishing arm, starting with mobile

as Interview Jan 27th, 2015

How Goodgame Studios approached the Chinese market

News Jan 31st, 2022

Flexion invests in influencer marketing startup Liteup Media

News Jan 31st, 2022

Learn the best practices of blockchain gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies