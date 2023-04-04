Turkish hypercasual developer Gulliver’s Games gains $1.5 million in second-round funding

Turkish hypercasual developer Gulliver’s Games has received $1.5m in second-round funding.

According to Egirişim, courtesy of HC.Games, the studio received the investment from Boğaziçi Ventures’ BV Growth Venture Fund ($500k) and March Capital ($1m). The studio’s most recent title, Restaurant Tycoon, was a big driver behind the investment. With Gulliver’s Games citing that the experience they’d gained on the title would go towards the development of their new games and an appeal to a broader audience. It’s also one of many major investments in the Turkish market, mainly domestic, at this point.

Commenting on the investment, Boğaziçi Ventures managing partner and CEO Barış Özistek said: “We are thrilled to support the growth of Gulliver’s Games team, which has proven its success and passion for the game industry. The Turkish gaming industry continues to prove how strong it is and that it will continue to get its share of the global gaming industry.”

Venturing toTürkiye

The Turkish mobile gaming market has been a major, if somewhat less noted, area for investment and growth. While many companies are focused on major players such as China and the broader Asian market, Türkiye has been quietly boasting a massive population of gamers of all stripes. This includes a relatively even spread of ages and gender despite the relatively low mobile penetration rate, although this is a factor that is quickly rising.

While there remain concerns about challenges, such as localisation, for the Turkish market, it remains a solid contender stretching into both the European and MENA regions. Many studios have also begun expanding from their initial starting point in Türkiye , with Dream Games recently announcing that it would be establishing offices in London to better offer its Royal Match title to the global market.

