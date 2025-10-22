Istanbul-based Pax Animi Games raises $250,000 to expand mobile operations

Pax Animi plans to improve user acquisition, monetisation, and live operations with the new investment.

Entertech said the investment aims to strengthen Türkiye’s global presence in the gaming ecosystem.

Founded in 2020, Pax Animi develops data-driven mobile and web games like Money to Billions and Pure Farm.

Istanbul-based mobile studio Pax Animi Games has secured $250,000 to scale its current titles.

As reported by Mobidictum, the developer will use the funds to enter new markets and improve its technology for user acquisition, monetisation, and live operations.

The funding follows Pax Animi’s 2021 investment at a $700,000 valuation and its 2025 selection for the London Market Expansion Programme, supporting Turkish startups’ global growth.

Founded in 2020, Pax Animi Games develops mobile and web-based titles that integrate data and analytics, including games like Money to Billions and Pure Farm on Google Play.

Ecosystem support

The investment round was led by Turkish-based VC fund Entertech Birinci Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Fonu and managed by Yapı Kredi Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. in partnership with Entertech İstanbul Teknokent.

Entertech said the investment is part of its support to boost Türkiye’s role in the global games ecosystem and foster innovative, tech-driven projects.

“Pax Animi is a team with global competitiveness in local game technologies," said Entertech İstanbul Teknokent general manager Dr Muhammed Kasapoğlu.

“This investment represents a concrete step toward our goal of supporting the development of innovative technologies within the gaming ecosystem.”