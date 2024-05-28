Deal

Anomaly's AI-powered gaming platform attracts $1.45 million in funding

The latest round of funding has amped up Anomaly's value to $11.4 million

May 28th, 2024 investment $1.3m
By , Staff Writer

AI gaming platform Anomaly has raised $1.4 million to build an AI-driven Layer 3 web3 games platform. 

Led by Decasonic with participation from several investors including Shima Capital and Web3 luminary Zeneca, the new funding has amped up Anomaly's value to $11.4 million. 

Anomaly combines Arbitrum's Orbit and Gelato's web3 services for fast gaming and automated play, ensuring fairness and zero gas fees. The company has also partnered with Socket Protocol and Blockscout to enhance its offerings with utilities such as native account and chain abstraction.

Redefining web3 gaming

Anomaly CEO Long Do says, “Legacy web3 gaming institutions present challenges for both developers and players in deploying and playing crypto games, resulting in a cumbersome process that typically requires technical knowledge and expertise."

“At Anomaly, we aim to connect with the community by providing immersive social gaming experiences on widely used platforms, featuring easy-to-play mini-games and straightforward reward mechanisms," Long added. 

Under Long’s leadership, Anomaly offers an AI-powered SDK for fast mini-game creation on social platforms and has secured IP partnerships with brands like Atari as it plans a node sale and token launch to strengthen its position in web3 gaming.


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

