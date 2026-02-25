Power Protocol secures $3m to scale blockchain ecosystem and accelerate Fableborne's development

The platform is designed to power multi-game economies, not just a single token tied to one title.

Fableborne’s open beta has attracted 400,000 players, peaking at 108,000 daily active users.

The game generated $21.5m in NFT presale revenue ahead of the $POWER token listing.

Blockchain infrastructure Power Protocol has raised $3 million to expand its offerings and support the development of its flagship title Fableborne.

Power Protocol runs the $POWER token economy and offers shared blockchain infrastructure to partner studios, including Fableborne developer Pixion Games.

The investment brings its total ecosystem funding to $15.4m. Power Protocol said the platform is designed to scale economic systems across multiple genres rather than a single title.

Pixion Games claimed that Fableborne’s open beta has drawn over 400,000 players, previously peaking at 108,000 daily active users and generating $21.5m in NFT presale revenue before the POWER token listing.

Continuous growth

The investment from Bitkraft adds to earlier backing from Delphi Digital, Spartan VC, Mechanism Capital, L1D and other Web3-focused funds.

“We’re grateful to have Bitkraft's backing at this stage," said Pixion Games founder and CEO Kam Punia. “They have a track record of supporting teams that build ecosystems with long-term potential, and that’s our focus.

“Capital in gaming and Web3 is selective right now, which makes their belief in what we’re building even more meaningful. The response to our open beta and the $POWER launch showed us there’s a strong foundation to grow from.

“This investment helps us keep moving toward that vision and develop an ecosystem built on progression, competition, and lasting engagement. Bitkraft’s support gives us confidence to keep improving thoughtfully for the benefit of our players and partners.”