Deluxe Creation’s Stickman Fight: Magic Brawl surpasses 300,000 downloads

Deluxe continues long-term support with a Unity rebuild six years after launch.

PC version in development with four player local multiplayer mode.

Offline brawler blends dark magic combat with survival gameplay.

Deluxe Creation Studios' mobile title Stickman Fight: Magic Brawl has surpassed 300,000 downloads with around 95% of installs coming from outside Africa.

The studio noted that the game has become one of its strongest performers in terms of revenue, driven largely by international audiences rather than local uptake.

While the milestone itself is not recent, the team said it has continued to support the title since its original release in 2019, including a recent rebuild in Unity to improve performance and extend its lifecycle.

The studio is now preparing a PC version of the game, which will introduce a local four-player versus mode as part of efforts to expand its appeal beyond mobile.

Global traction

Stickman Fight: Magic Brawl is an offline action brawler that blends stickman combat with dark magic themes, tasking players with battling monsters and surviving in a collapsing world.

The title forms part of a broader catalogue from Deluxe Creation Studios, which has released more than 20 games to date, including Adventures of Chike: Sky Raider and its sequel Adventures of Chike: Lost in Meta.

Beyond mobile, the studio is also working on larger-scale projects such as Urban Fury, a Lagos-set fighting game developed in collaboration with Vector Studios, as well as bringing its latest title Rasta Santa to PC.

Last year, Deluxe Creation was featured in Google’s 2025 WeArePlay campaign. More recently, Deluxe CEO Edu Shola spoke to us about games monetisation in Africa.