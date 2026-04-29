Ludus surpasses 10m downloads as new Divisions system drives competitive play

New Divisions system replaces legacy Leagues structure.

Seasonal competition introduces promotion and demotion tiers.

New mechanics add more strategic layers to PvP progression.

Top App Games has confirmed that its free-to-play strategy PvP autobattler Ludus has surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide.

The developer said the milestone comes following a “continued commercial momentum" that marks a major turning point for the title since its December 2023 launch.

Ludus recorded a 74.6% year over year revenue increase and recently expanded into Southeast Asia with its launch in Vietnam.

Moreover, Top App Games revealed the title reached approximately $3m in monthly revenue in March 2025 and continues to perform strongly across key markets including the US, South Korea, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

New offerings

Central to its latest update is Divisions, a seasonal competitive feature introduced in March that replaces the game’s Leagues system.

Players are grouped into pools of more than 20 competitors, where rankings determine promotion, retention, or demotion at the end of each cycle.

The top five players advance, mid-tier players hold position, while lower-ranked users risk dropping unless they meet a minimum Subsistence Might threshold.

“Ludus is a one-of-a-kind title in the mobile space, that blends merge mechanics, auto-chess tactics, and RPG progression into a cohesive experience,” said Top App Games CEO Vladimir Markov. “Divisions reflect our commitment to making the gameplay experience even more engaging.”