Ludus hits $3m monthly revenue as installs surpass 8m 

User acquisition scaling and traffic diversification drove performance gains

Rewarded traffic now accounts for 25% of total UA spend

Average daily active users increased by 41%

Mobile developer Top App Games has reported a 74.6% year-over-year revenue increase for its PvP strategy title Ludus as it moves to expand into Southeast Asia with a launch in Vietnam.

Released in December 2023, Ludus reached around $3 million in monthly revenue by March 2025. It previously surpassed 8m installs worldwide in December.

The company attributed the revenue surge to scaled user acquisition efforts and the introduction of rewarded channels into its marketing mix. Rewarded traffic now accounts for 25% of total UA spend.

Meanwhile, while average daily active users increased by 41% and 30-day ARPPU rose by 15%.

Future expansion

The Vietnam launch is expected to support further growth across Southeast Asia, with investors pointing to Ludus as a scalable model for international expansion.

“We are constantly working to make Ludus more engaging through regular updates, in-game events, collaborations, partnerships, and live activities," said Top App Games CEO Vladimir Markov. “We never stand still. As the revenue figures show, our efforts are paying off."

Utmost Games CEO Vladimir Nikolsky commented: “Ludus's results demonstrate a scalable business strategy and confirm it. Its growth positions the project well for expansion into new markets, like Southeast Asia."