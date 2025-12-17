Ludus: Merge Arena surpasses 8 million installs

The milestone was announced as part of an update on the game’s ongoing live operations.

Crossover content with Warcrow by Corvus Belli and MMA fighter Alexander “Drago” Volkov took place this year.

The studio also expanded through a creator programme with Keymailer and a partnership with Aptoide.

Top App Games has reported that its PvP strategy title Ludus: Merge Arena has surpassed 8 million installs worldwide.

The Cyprus based studio announced the milestone as part of a larger update on the games ongoing live operations with Ludus: Merge Arena continuing to be supported through regular updates, in-game events and external partnerships.

Commenting on the milestone, Vladimir Markov, CEO of Top App Games said, “Reaching 8 million installs worldwide is a milestone that reflects the hard work of our team and the passion of our community. We’re excited to continue expanding the Ludus universe with new collaborations and innovative gameplay features.”

Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of Utmost Games and an investor in Top App Games added: “Ludus’ performance demonstrates the strong global appetite for innovative and strategic mobile gaming. We’re proud to support its next stage of growth and the future projects of Top App Games.”

A busy year

During the year, Ludus: Merge Arena rolled out several collaborations, including a crossover with Warcrow by Corvus Belli which let players unlock new characters.

Another collaboration saw a limited-time partnership with MMA fighter Alexander “Drago” Volkov who appeared as a playable character during a special in-game event.

The Studio also expanded through a creator programme with Keymailer and a partnership with Aptoide which saw the game become available via the Aptoide App Store, Aptoide Games and Games Hub.

Elsewhere the game received a Clan Wars update, introducing recurring clan-based competitive events tied to global leaderboards.