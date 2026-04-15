Dice Throne launches $100k Kickstarter for digital adaptation

Dice Throne Digital is targeting a February 2027 launch, with a Meta Quest version planned for May 2027.

Eight original heroes will be available at launch, each with distinct abilities and playstyles.

The franchise has sold over 1.5m copies and raised more than $18m through crowdfunding to date.

Dice Throne has launched a $100,000 Kickstarter campaign to fund Dice Throne Digital and bring the tabletop hit to PC, mobile and mixed reality platforms.

Running through May 4th, the campaign allows backers to secure early access through alpha and beta phases while contributing feedback directly to developer Nerd Ninjas.

The studio plans to release the game on Steam and mobile in February 2027, followed by a Meta Quest launch in May 2027, with full cross-platform support.

Pledge tiers include Gold, Diamond and Ultimanium Founder, offering varying levels of early access, in-game content and direct communication with the development team.

Additional rewards include a new Strongbox Starter Set, designed as a physical entry point for newcomers.

Digital adaptation

Dice Throne Digital said the launch will include eight playable heroes, each featuring distinct abilities and playstyles. The game also introduces a roguelite-inspired campaign mode with unlockable rewards.

Stretch goals tied to the Kickstarter campaign will introduce new modes, arenas and cosmetic content, alongside expanded beta access.

First released in 2017, Dice Throne has sold over 1.5 million copies globally and generated more than $18m through crowdfunding.

“Dice Throne has always been about more than the game itself; it’s about the friendships, rivalries and shared moments that come from playing it,” said Dice Throne co-designer Manny Trembley.

“Dice Throne Digital creates a new way for that experience to fit into everyday life. It helps friends stay connected, makes it easier to try new Heroes, and lets people get games in more often, even when they can’t be at the same table. We see it as a meaningful way to welcome new players into Dice Throne while giving our existing community more ways to play.”

Last summer, Moshi Monsters successfully reached its £50,000 Kickstarter target, confirming that a sequel would be developed for mobile and PC.