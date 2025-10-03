Supercell, Sybo, EA and more get involved in One Special Day mobile charity initiative

One Special Day mobile partners include Rovio, Sybo, Supercell and EA.

Support from the games industry is "absolutely vital".

SpecialEffect’s One Special Day charity fundraiser is back again with an inaugural London walk and many mobile partners.

Titles involved in the event, beginning on October 3rd, include Sybo’s Subway Surfers, Supercell’s Hay Day, EA’s Golf Clash, Rovio’s Angry Birds 2 and more.

Gamers can support charity by playing these games and making purchases. The funds raised will help improve quality of life for disabled people around the world.

Valuable support

SpecialEffect’s team comprises technical specialists and therapists who can assess people with physical disabilities and share their learnings with hardware and software developers, in turn leading to new types of controllers and other products that make playing games more accessible.

One Special Day has already featured a Steam sale with over 90 games and is now moving into its mobile phase, where further partners include First Touch Games, Playdemic, Miniclip, Outplay, MAG Interactive, Exient, New Star Games, Fingersoft and Supersolid.

Companies like EA are also supporting One Special Walk, a 16-mile fundraiser walk in London taking place today - from the Olympic Park to Wembley Stadium. More than 350 walkers have signed up and the walk is on course to raise £100,000.

"We are seeing an ever-increasing demand for our services, all of which are provided without charge. The support the event receives from the games industry is absolutely vital in making sure we can continue to reach every disabled person that needs our help," said SpecialEffect founder and CEO Dr Mick Donegan.

"Without One Special Day we simply couldn’t bring a better quality of life to so many people across the world, and we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in the event - industry, gamers and donors."

Over the past decade, this annual campaign has raised more than £3 million.