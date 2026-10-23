Dispatch coming to mobile on December 9th with first four episodes free

Dispatch will launch on iOS and Android on December 9, 2026, with touch controls and support for vertical play.

The first four episodes will be free, with the full mobile game available for $19.99.

AdHoc Studio says Dispatch has attracted more than five million players since its launch last year.

AdHoc Studio is bringing its narrative superhero-driven game Dispatch to iOS and Android on December 9th, 2026, following its success in reaching more than five million players.

The mobile version has been rebuilt for touch controls and vertical play, with the first four episodes set to be available for free. There are 8 total episodes. Players can unlock the full game for $19.99.

Players will soon be able to pre-register on Google Play or pre-order the game through the App Store.

Dispatching on mobile

The mobile announcement comes as AdHoc Studio celebrates Dispatch's first anniversary. Alongside the mobile launch, the developer is also releasing a free update for existing deluxe edition owners.

“Dispatch was only possible because of folks who believed in it enough to show up and do their best work,” said Nick Herman, co-creative director and COO of AdHoc Studio.

“In our industry, it's often really hard to showcase those people and how the development process actually works, but fortunately our game is very weird and specific and affords us some unique opportunities.”

The studio is also marking the anniversary with new merchandise, physical comics and a live soundtrack concert in Los Angeles on December 3rd.