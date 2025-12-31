Dubai establishes new Gaming Committee to support industry growth

The UAE wants Dubai to be a top global games hub by 2033.

The new Dubai Gaming Committee is charged with attracting international talent and creating new opportunities for investors and creators.

Dubai has established a new Gaming Committee as part of its ambitious plans to advance the local industry and position the UAE as a global media hub.

The Dubai Gaming Committee will focus on strategic partnerships, improved services and industry growth. The committee aims to deliver training, partnerships and services that can contribute to the country’s economy.

A statement from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) said the move is part of plans to attract international talent to the country and create broader opportunities for investors and creators.

Industry hub

Earlier this year, the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 revealed that the UAE is now home to over 350 games companies, with 260 specialising in development.

More than 60 new games companies have been established. It also claimed that of these, 12% were “large global companies”. The Dubai Future Foundation said that since the launch of the DPG33 initiative in 2023, 67% of gaming companies have their headquarters in Dubai.

The UAE wants to develop its games industry into a top global gaming hub by 2033. Dubai Economic Development Corporation CEO Hadi Badri and Dubai Chambers digital operations director Abdulla AlGaoud previously discussed government initiatives and ambitions for the games sector at the Dubai GameExpo Summit 2024 powered by PGC.

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PGC will return on May 20th to 21st, 2026, connecting regional and global games industry developers, publishers and investors.