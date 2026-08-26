EGDF re-elects Hendrik Lesser as president

The new EGDF board includes representatives from Germany, Finland, Sweden, Croatia, Poland and France.

EGDF will prioritise funding, talent and helping European studios reach the top of the value chain.

The association aims to increase the global visibility of Europe's game industry.

EGDF wants to become the first AI-based European trade association.

The European Game Developers Federation (EGDF) has re-elected German game industry entrepreneur Hendrik Lesser as president for 2026-2028, following its General Assembly at gamescom.

Lesser, who is described as a serial entrepreneur, industry leader and advocate for games as a cultural technique, will lead the association alongside a newly elected board.

The board includes Martine Spaans, KooPee Hiltunen, Per Strömbäck, Hrvoje Mitic, Dr. Jakub Marszalkowski and Vanessa Kaplan.

David Rabineau and Gediminas Tarasevicius stepped down from the board, with the General Assembly thanking both for their work defending European game developers.

Industry priorities

Over the next two years, EGDF will focus on ensuring European game studios have a route to the top of the value chain, access to funding and access to the best talent and skills.

The association will also continue monitoring and supporting the development of Europe's game industry ecosystem, strengthening collaboration with European studios and increasing the sector's global visibility.

EGDF also identified artificial intelligence as a key priority, with the association aiming to become the first AI-based European trade association.