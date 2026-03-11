Electronic Arts lays off an undisclosed number of employees across multiple Battlefield studios

EA said the changes are part of a realignment to support the long-term future of the Battlefield franchise.

Electronic Arts has laid off an undisclosed number of employees across its Battlefield development teams as part of an internal realignment.

As reported by IGN, the cuts affect staff working on the franchise at Criterion Games, DICE, Ripple Effect Studios and Motive Studio. All four studios will remain operational following the changes.

In a statement, Electronic Arts said the restructuring is intended to better align teams around the long-term support of the Battlefield franchise.

"We’ve made select changes within our Battlefield organisation to better align our teams around what matters most to our community," said Electronic Arts in a statement.

“Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we’re continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs."

Cuts despite success

The layoffs come months after the launch of Battlefield 6, which became the best-selling game in the United States in 2025 and sold over 7 million copies within three days of release, marking the biggest launch in the series’ history.

Despite its strong start, the game has faced criticism in recent months over updates, monetisation practices and the suspected use of generative AI for cosmetics.

The layoffs also come as Electronic Arts prepares for a proposed $55 billion acquisition by an investor group that includes Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, which is expected to close later this year.