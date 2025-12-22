Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella dies

Call of Duty co-creator and Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella has died in a car crash.

As reported by NBC Los Angeles, Zampella, 55, was killed on Sunday after a car crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver died at the scene while the passenger passed away later in hospital.

Industry legacy

Zampella is an industry veteran who has worked on major franchises including Medal of Honor, Call of Duty, Star Wars, Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Battlefield.

He co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002, with the studio releasing Call of Duty in 2003. The franchise has gone on to be one of the most successful series ever in the industry.

The franchise also made its way to mobile with the highly successful Call of Duty: Mobile. The franchise is set to be turned into a film following a deal between Activision and Paramount.

He later co-founded Respawn Entertainment, which worked on titles such as Titanfall, Star Wars Jedi and Apex Legends.

Following the studio’s acquisition by EA, he was later also appointed to oversee the Battlefield franchise. The latest entry, Battlefield 6, is estimated to have sold more than 20 million copies, according to Alinea Analytics.

Tributes

Games industry professionals have posted messages about the news on social media. Respawn Entertainment posted a tribute on LinkedIn:

"We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella," read a statement.

"Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our community in ways that will be felt for generations.

"His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio. We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn & Battlefield. Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered.

"We will miss him greatly. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who love him."

The Game Awards CEO Geoff Keighley called Zampella an "extraordinary person”.

“Vince was an extraordinary person — a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great,” said Keighley.

“I saw that up close while writing The Final Hours of Titanfall. I’ll always be deeply grateful that he trusted me to tell the story of the company’s founding. Even when it was difficult or uncomfortable, Vince never wavered in his commitment to honesty and transparency. He believed that the truth mattered, and he was willing to share it with the world.”

Robert Bowling, Weatherfoot head of games and former Infinity Ward creative strategist, commented: "He cared so much for his friends and his family and he never held back showing it in every way.

"He was funny and bold. Wildly intelligent and cunning. He was charming and kind and I’ve never known another like him.

"I never got to repay the endless kindness he showed me in the ways that I wanted but I always told him I loved him and I hope that was enough.

"We lost so much today with Vince’s passing and I send all of my love to his children and family at this time."

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons, Deantak