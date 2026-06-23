Electronic Arts reportedly hit by further layoffs across support and operations teams

Electronic Arts has carried about another round of layoffs that has hit multiple teams.

The total number of those impacted has not been disclosed.

The cuts follow recent layoffs within EA’s Battlefield development teams.

Electronic Arts has reportedly carried out another round of layoffs affecting multiple teams across the company.

As reported by Kotaku, the cuts appear to have affected employees in recruitment, customer support, trust and safety, and IT. The total number of those impacted has not yet been disclosed.

According to the report, public posts from affected staff indicate that the layoffs have taken place across both the US and India, including at EA’s Hyderabad office.

Kotaku reported that an internal email sent to EA’s fan care team described upcoming changes as part of efforts to adapt operations to meet changing player needs. It stated that some roles would be changed or removed, while some responsibilities would be moved to different teams, locations or service partners.

Continued layoffs

The latest cuts follow a series of layoffs across Electronic Arts in recent years.

Most recently, the company confirmed layoffs across its Battlefield development teams, including staff at Criterion Games, DICE, Ripple Effect Studios and Motive Studio. EA said those changes were intended to better align the company and resources around the long-term future of the Battlefield franchise.

The cuts come as Electronic Arts continues to move toward a proposed $55 billion acquisition by an investor group that includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. The deal, however, has faced political scrutiny in the US, with senators raising concerns about foreign influence and access to user data.