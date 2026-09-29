Embracer secures $200m revolving credit facility

The new facility replaces several bilateral loans.

Embracer had SEK 4.997bn in cash as of June 30th, 2026.

The facility is intended to be replaced following the planned 2027 spin-off of Fellowship Entertainment.

Embracer Group has secured a new SEK 2 billion ($200 million) revolving credit facility with a two-year tenor and an option to extend for two additional years.

The facility consolidates Embracer’s financing and replaces several bilateral loans with different credit institutions, maturities, amortisation schedules and conditions.

It will be available for general corporate purposes and is intended to be replaced following the planned spin-off of Fellowship Entertainment in 2027.

Improved financing

As of June 30th 2026, Embracer had approximately SEK 1.525bn ($151m) in current and non-current liabilities and SEK 4.997bn ($490m) in cash. The new facility has improved terms, including a lower credit margin for utilised debt.

“We have a strong financial position, and this refinancing allows us to consolidate our commitments to reflect our current structure and strategy while also providing us with flexibility," said Embracer CEO Phil Rogers.

“The improved terms reflect our strong and decisive actions to strengthen our balance sheet and cash flows in recent years."

Four Nordic banks participated in the transaction. SEB acted as coordinating mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, with DNB Bank, Nordea and Swedbank serving as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

Embracer said its previous €400m ($453m) revolving credit facility was cancelled in December 2025 following the spin-off of Coffee Stain Group.