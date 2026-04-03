Quantic Lab exits Embracer Group to operate as an independent company under founder ownership

Founder and CEO Stefan Seicarescu has regained direct ownership of the outsourcing specialist after several years under Embracer.

Independence is expected to give Quantic Lab greater operational flexibility.

The company will continue collaborating with studios across the Embracer network despite the ownership change.

Quantic Lab has transitioned out of the Embracer Group and is now operating as an independent company under the direct ownership of founder and CEO Stefan Seicarescu.

The studio said the move, which took effect from April 1st, 2026, marks the end of its period within the Embracer portfolio as the broader group continues to reshape its structure.

The transition will also allow the company to sharpen its strategic focus and respond more quickly to client needs, while maintaining existing relationships with partners across the industry.

New transition, new priorities

Founded in 2006, Quantic Lab has built its reputation as a specialist outsourcing partner focused on quality assurance, user experience testing and localisation services for game developers and publishers.

The company has contributed to the development and launch of major titles, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cities: Skylines, working alongside industry partners such as CD Projekt, Ubisoft, Paradox Interactive and PLAION.

"We are grateful for the collaboration and support of the past several years, and especially for the foundation provided by our friends at Embracer Group during a challenging period for the industry," said Seicarescu.

“Quantic Lab will continue to collaborate with and support companies within the Embracer Group, thanks to the strong relationships we've built with the wonderful people in their organisation.

“As we move into independence, our priorities are clear: do great work with great partners, support our team, and build the studio we envisioned from day one. This transition gives us the clarity and direction to move forward with purpose."