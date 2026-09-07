Epic Games launches Epic Parties to give players a cross-ecosystem voice chat 

Voice chats can be transferred between devices without dropping audio.

Epic plans to expand its social features beyond Fortnite later this year.

Epic aims to bring its social features to developers across platforms and engines in 2027.

Epic Games has launched Epic Parties, a new social feature that allows players to voice chat with friends across Fortnite, the Epic Games Store and Epic’s mobile apps.

The feature allows players to remain connected while using different platforms or services.

PC players can voice chat with friends playing Fortnite on console, while mobile users can continue conversations when the app is running in the background.

Players can also transfer voice chats between devices without dropping audio and continue chatting while playing other games through the Epic Games Store on PC.

Unified social experience

Friends who accept an Epic Party invite will also automatically join the same Fortnite lobby when they launch the game.

Epic Parties includes existing options to mute, block and report players, alongside voice reporting for suspected community rule violations.

Epic said the update is part of a broader effort to create an open social ecosystem where connections and in-game purchases can move between games.

Later this year, Epic plans to extend social avatars beyond Fortnite, while the features are also coming to Rocket League next year. The company is working to make its social features available to developers across platforms, stores and engines in 2027.