Epic teases Unreal Engine 6

Epic Games has teased its work on Unreal Engine 6 with Rocket League set to shift to the new game engine.

During the Rocket League Championship Series 2026 Paris Major, Epic-owned developer Psyonix showed off footage of the car football game with a new look, calling it a “new era” powered by a “new engine”. It then teased the Unreal Engine logo with the number six.

Currently, Rocket League, which launched in 2015, is built off Unreal Engine 3. There is no public timeframe for when the game will make the transition to the tech.

More details coming soon?

No other specific details were provided on Unreal Engine 6. On June 16th to 18th, Epic will be hosting Unreal Fest Chicago, which will feature presentations and demos exploring engine features across two days.

As part of the event, on June 17th Epic will host its State of Unreal presentation, delving into the latest news around the company’s tools and services. Further details of Unreal Engine 6 could be revealed at the show.

Further events in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo are also set for later this year.

In a note to employees earlier this year announcing more than 1,000 layoffs, CEO Tim Sweeney said the company was transitioning from Unreal Engine 5 and UEFN to Unreal Engine 6.

“We'll be kicking off the next generation of Epic with huge launch plans towards the end of the year,” he said.