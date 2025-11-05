ESL FACEIT Group opens new regional headquarters in Riyadh

The site doubles as a flagship esports venue for tournaments in Saudi Arabia.

EFG is recruiting across broadcast production, content creation, localisation and event operations.

The Kingdom aims to create 39,000 jobs and add SAR 50bn to GDP by 2030 through games.

Esports and games company ESL FACEIT Group has opened a new regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, the new HQ will also serve as the company's flagship esports venue for competitive gaming tournaments in the Kingdom.

The new venue will also serve as a regional hub focused on developing local talent, with EFG planning a major recruitment push across key areas.

These include broadcast production, content creation and Arabic localisation, event operations and community management to build long-term capabilities and expand opportunities for Saudi nationals in the esports and games sector.

Vision 2030

EFG’s investment aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Games and Esports Strategy, which aims to create 39,000 jobs and contribute SAR 50 billion ($13bn) to the economy by 2030.

By training and mentoring local talent and producing Arabic-language content, the new studio aims to help build a sustainable esports ecosystem and support professional pathways in the region.

“Today marks an important moment not simply for EFG, but for the future of esports in Saudi Arabia,” said ESL FACEIT CEO Niccolo Maisto. “We are committed to supporting the Kingdom's vision, tapping into its energetic, young population to fuel major growth.

“With the opening of our new regional headquarters, we are establishing a new stage for our most exciting competitions, while helping to drive key infrastructure and localised content. We firmly believe Riyadh is becoming the global capital of esports, and we’re honoured to play a leading role.”