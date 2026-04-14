ESL FACEIT Group teams up with KICK for esports streams

ESL FACEIT Group and KICK have partnered to distribute Counter-Strike and Dota 2 competitions worldwide.

The first partnered live activation will take place during Counter-Strike's IEM Rio this week.

Esports company ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) and livestreaming platform KICK have partnered to broaden the distribution of Counter-Strike and Dota 2 competitions worldwide.

Through the long-term partnership, the pair hope to accelerate audience growth as EFG looks to expand beyond traditional broadcasting into digital platforms where younger audiences are more active.

EFG also aims to strengthen its presence in the MENA region - where KICK claims to see "rapid adoption".

Ready to compete

EFG and KICK’s partnership means English-language distribution for all major EFG Counter-Strike and Dota 2 events, such as ESL One, ESL Pro League and IEM. The ESL Challenger League will be hosted exclusively on KICK and EFG’s own channels.

The first partnered live activation will take place during IEM Rio for Counter-Strike, from April 17th to 19th.

"Our goal has always been to bring esports to the fans, wherever they are," said EFG SVP of advertising and distribution Steve Ford.

"By partnering with KICK, we aren't just adding a new stream: we are entering a long-term collaboration designed to grow the global footprint of Counter-Strike and Dota 2 by engaging with new and incremental audiences."

KICK director Ethan Wright added: "Esports fans are among the most dedicated and digitally savvy in the world. By bringing EFG’s world-class Counter-Strike and Dota 2 competitions to KICK, we are giving our community unparalleled access to the biggest moments in gaming."

KICK boasts more than 100 million users on its livestreaming platform, leaning into a creator-first model with its 95/5 subscription revenue split.

Last month, we spoke with EFG owner Savvy Games Group about M&A, China and backing esports.