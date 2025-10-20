Esports Global launches $50m fund to back companies shaping the future of games and esports

The Guernsey-based Esports Global Fund will target 10 to 15 high-growth businesses worldwide.

Esports Global UK Limited will serve as the fund’s investment advisor.

Led by British Esports Federation founder Chester King and industry veteran Dave Martin.

The fund will also support early-stage and Series B startups in gaming and esports.

Esports Global has launched the Esports Global Fund focused on supporting companies and emerging innovators in the games and esports industry.

As part of the arrangement, Esports Global UK Limited will serve as the investment advisor for the Guernsey-based Esports Global Fund, which aims to raise $50 million.

The fund is backed by Kuwait’s Alshaya family, known for its diverse investments across retail, hospitality, technology, and sports.

Moreover, the fund plans to invest in 10 to 15 growing companies worldwide, using Esports Global’s network and expertise to accelerate their growth, while also reserving capital for early-stage and Series B investments.

Providing support

Esports Global is led by industry veterans including founder and president of the British Esports Federation Chester King Dave Martin, an experienced executive in esports, technology, and investment.

“What sets apart this fund is access to well-connected capital," said Esports Global chairman Chester King. “We have seen many great businesses come and go in the sector due to either a lack of funding, access to industry or the right structures in management, and we are here to help these amazing founders succeed.

"We are seeing unprecedented change in our industry and we firmly believe that the growth over the next five years will be in the ecosystem that surrounds the gamer. We look forward to sourcing investment opportunities and growing the successful companies of the future."

Esports Global CEO Dave Martin commented: “Over the last ten years, we've seen many changes in terms of how the esports ecosystem is owned, operated and funded.

He added: “This fund isn't just for esports businesses, either, there are innovative solutions in education, technology and sport that can be adapted to meet the needs of esports players, teams, fans and the wider community."