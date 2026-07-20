EU orders Google to open Android and Search to rivals

Rival AI assistants will gain greater access to Android system features and data.

Competing search engines and AI services will receive broader access to Google Search data.

The decisions were issued under the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Google has been ordered to give rival AI assistants and search engines greater access to key parts of Android and Google Search after the European Union ruled the company must comply with the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

As reported by The Verge, both decisions are expected to weaken Google's control over two of its biggest platforms while creating new opportunities for competing AI assistants and search services.

The rulings require Google to change how its services operate rather than pay a financial penalty. Under the DMA, companies designated as "gatekeepers" must provide competitors with access to systems and data comparable to what they use themselves.

Platform access

The Android decision requires Google to give rival AI assistants the same level of system features and data access available to Gemini.

Users would be able to choose competing assistants with comparable access to device capabilities, including interacting with apps, responding to voice commands and using phone hardware.

The second decision requires Google to provide competing search engines and AI services with greater access to data generated by Google Search.

Google argued the measures could pose risks to user privacy, security and its products. The EU said limits will apply to how search data is used and that Google will be able to vet which services receive deeper Android access to help maintain safety and security.

“With today’s measures, we want to support innovation and diversity in the European Union, enabling fair competition in the markets of AI assistant for Android devices and search engines,” said European Commission executive vice president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy Henna Virkkunen.

“Thanks to these measures we hope to see emerging alternatives to Google Search and Google’s AI services, such as Gemini, and that users in the EU can enjoy greater choice of services. All developers, large and small, are welcome to explore these new opportunities, which will certainly benefit users too.”