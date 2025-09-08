Evolite Studio secures $300k to accelerate development of its next game Noor

Founded in 2016, the award-winning Jeddah studio has already released two titles, including Lost Path, which surpassed 100,000 downloads since April.

The funding comes through Exel by Merak, which invested $300,000 each in 17 gaming startups as part of its accelerator.

Noor is set to launch in 2026 on PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Saudi-based game developer Evolite Studio has raised 1.1 million riyals ($300,000) to accelerate development of its upcoming title Noor.

The company said it plans to continue creating innovative experiences for players worldwide as it gets set to launch its third game.

Founded in 2016, Evolite is an award-winning studio based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The company's latest mobile title, Lost Path, has surpassed 100,000 downloads since it launched in April.

The investment is part of Exel by Merak's recent allocation of $300,000 each in 17 game startups as part of its gaming accelerator.

New offerings

The company's next game, Noor, is described as a top-down action title set in the depths of Arabian mythology. Players take on the role of a Floppa named Siraj, who's on a quest to restore lost memories by gathering light with a magical lantern.

The adventure spans forests, mountains, lakes, and deserts, each filled with challenges, enemies, and various abilities to unlock.

