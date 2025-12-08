Qwacks secures $480,000 to advance game development and live ops technology

Founded in 2024, the startup is building a unified tech layer for the full game development lifecycle.

Saudi-based gaming startup Qwacks has raised SAR 1.8 million ($480,000) in pre-seed funding to develop its game creation and live operations technology.

The team will use the investment to improve its platform and integrations, scale its technology stack and reach more studios in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Moreover, Qwacks said it aims to amp up its operational capacity amid growing demand for locally developed gaming technology. Merak Capital led the investment round.

Founded in 2024, Qwacks is building a unified technology layer to streamline the entire game development lifecycle.

New milestone

The startup said that with Saudi Arabia’s game development ecosystem growing, demand for advanced infrastructure and developer tools is rising quickly.

Qwacks' platform spans three products: Flock, a backend service for online and multiplayer games; Protokite, an AI-supported playtesting system; and DataDuck, a market intelligence tool.

“Merak’s investment marks a major milestone for Qwacks," said Qwacks CEO and co-founder Anas Alsahli. “It allows us to accelerate the development of our unified platform and bring advanced backend, playtesting, and market intelligence tools to more studios across the region.

“Our mission is to give developers technology that removes friction, shortens production cycles, and helps them build better games, and this partnership moves us significantly closer to that goal.”