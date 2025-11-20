Ex-Nordisk Games boss Mikkel Weider named CEO of Everplay

Weider previously founded and led Nordisk Games, scaling it to more than 1,300 staff across Europe and the US.

Games developer and publisher Everplay has appointed Mikkel Weider as its new chief executive officer and board member, effective from January 1st, 2026.

With extensive leadership and M&A experience across games businesses, he founded Nordisk Games in 2016 and served as CEO until 2023, scaling the organisation from zero to more than 1,300 employees across Europe and the United States.

During his tenure, he drove both organic expansion and the acquisition of multiple European games studios.

He is currently a Partner at Delphi Interactive, chair of Outlast Games, and a board member at M2 Animation and NASDAQ-listed Trophy Games.

Strategic moves

Earlier in his career, he held board positions at Avalanche Studios Group, Supermassive Games, Raw Fury, Starstable, and Trustpilot, alongside senior leadership roles at Bookatable and Match.com.

Upon Mikkel’s appointment to the Board, Interim executive chair Frank Sagnier will transition back to his previous role as non-executive chair.

“I am thrilled to be joining everplay, whose iconic games I've grown up playing and enjoying," said Everplay CEO designate Mikkel Weider. “I strongly believe in Everplay's strategy of building market-leading labels focussed on clearly defined genres and audiences.

"I look forward to formally joining the business in January and harnessing the tremendous knowledge, skills and passion across the Group, and maintaining the business' growth trajectory."