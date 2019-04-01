Games industry roundup: EU votes to pass Article 13, what art assets to use in marketing, and Blockchain Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, indie marketing guru Haley Uyrus looks at what developers need to know about creating key art for marketing, and there's an interview with German indie publisher Daedalic about how landed The Lord of the Rings license and what it plans to do with it.

In the blockchain space, Animoca Brands has teamed up with Formula One to build a blockchain-backed F1 game, 2D Cell game TRAPS has officially joined the TRON Arcade and Pocket Gamer Connects (and our biggest ever Blockchain Gamer Connects) is heading to Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile reports on the European Parliament's vote to pass Article 13, and that 37 per cent of global mobile web traffic comes from YouTube alone.