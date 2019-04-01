Feature

Games industry roundup: EU votes to pass Article 13, what art assets to use in marketing, and Blockchain Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong

By , Senior Editor
Games industry roundup: EU votes to pass Article 13, what art assets to use in marketing, and Blockchain Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, indie marketing guru Haley Uyrus looks at what developers need to know about creating key art for marketing, and there's an interview with German indie publisher Daedalic about how landed The Lord of the Rings license and what it plans to do with it.

In the blockchain space, Animoca Brands has teamed up with Formula One to build a blockchain-backed F1 game, 2D Cell game TRAPS has officially joined the TRON Arcade and Pocket Gamer Connects (and our biggest ever Blockchain Gamer Connects) is heading to Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile reports on the European Parliament's vote to pass Article 13, and that 37 per cent of global mobile web traffic comes from YouTube alone.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 25th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Google Stadia insights, Blockchain Game Alliance opens up, and TikTok explained

Feature Mar 11th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Blizzard layoffs, Enjin's Unity SDK lands on Ethereum Testnet, and Fortnite usurps Apex Legends on streaming channels

Feature Mar 4th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Activision Blizzard job cuts could have negative impact, Blockchain Games Next mini-summit, and top 10 streamed games

Feature Feb 25th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Wargroove recovers dev costs in three days, GDAC partners with Enjin, and the death of the MCN

Feature Feb 11th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Why Introversion sold Prison Architect, blockchain's EverDreamSoft rethinks business, and Machinima shuts down

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies