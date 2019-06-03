Games industry roundup: Inside Superhot's success, Theta Labs and Animoca raise funds for blockchain, and YouTube Gaming shuts down

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's an interview with the team behind Superhot about the game's runaway success, Sharkmob's CEO discusses Tencent's acquisition of the studio, and there's a report into the key takeaways from this year's Digital Dragons event.

BlockchainGamer.biz reports on new funding for Theta Labs and The Sandbox, while F1 Delta Time's first NFT car auction has finished with a $110,743 sale.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile has an influencer marketing case study with watch manufacturer Daniel Wellington, as well as stories on YouTube Gaming's shutdown and the new website builder from Streamlabs.