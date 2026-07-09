Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis to end service in October

Sales of paid Red Crystals ended on July 7th, 2026.

Existing paid Red Crystals can still be used until the game shuts down.

Account information will be deleted after end-of-service procedures are completed.

Refunds for unused paid Red Crystals are only available to users residing in Taiwan.

Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will end service on October 6th, 2026.

In a message to players, the game's management team said it had made the decision after determining it would be difficult to continue providing the experience it aimed to deliver.

The team apologised for the abrupt nature of the announcement and thanked players for their support since the mobile launch in September 2023, followed by the Steam version in December 2023.

“We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologise for the abrupt nature of this announcement," the team wrote in a post.

They added: “After careful consideration, however, we have determined that it will be difficult to continue doing so and have made the decision to end service."

End-of-service

The management team confirmed that in-game events will continue to be released and updated until service ends on October 6th.

It also said account information will be deleted after all end-of-service procedures have been completed in order to protect users' personal information.

Sales of paid Red Crystals ended on July 7th 2026. However, players can continue using any Red Crystals they already own until the game shuts down.

Moreover, the company confirmed that refunds for unused paid Red Crystals will only be available to users residing in Taiwan, with further details to be shared in-game and on the official website at a later date.

Players eligible for refunds were advised not to delete the app or switch devices and reinstall it until the refund process has been completed.