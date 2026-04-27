Finland confirms stock option tax reform aimed at strengthening startup talent competition

Reform removes the cash flow burden that discouraged employee participation.

Policy targets unlisted companies at the core of the startup ecosystem.

Nearly 50,000 startup jobs could benefit from improved equity incentives.

The Finnish government has agreed a major overhaul of employee stock option taxation in a move that shifts the tax point to the moment shares are sold rather than when options are exercised.

The reform was agreed during the country’s mid-term budget negotiations and applies to shares in unlisted companies, addressing a long-standing concern among startups.

Under the previous model, employees could face tax liabilities before receiving any actual financial return, creating cash flow pressure and discouraging participation in equity schemes.

The reform also includes plans to expand employee share schemes within group structures, allowing staff to receive shares in parent companies.

Support for startups

Finnish startups employ nearly 50,000 people worldwide and generate more than €12 billion ($14bn) in revenue. With many unable to match corporate salary levels, stock options remain a critical tool for attracting and retaining talent.

The Finnish Startup Community, which has long advocated for the change, said the reform could also support long-term tax growth if more startups successfully scale.

“This is a long-awaited and very important decision for Finnish growth companies," said Finnish Startup Community CEO Riikka Pakarinen. “Employee stock options are a key way to attract talent to help build new success stories. The taxation model now finally reflects the reality in which startup employees operate.

“This decision significantly strengthens Finland’s position in that competition. In the long term, the reform may also increase tax revenues if more startups succeed and scale."

Earlier this month, we asked industry voices how critical government support has become when choosing where to establish or expand, and whether it is now essential to remain competitive.